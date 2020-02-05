



Nemetschek SE exceeds revenue and profitability targets in 2019 financial year

















Corporate News

Nemetschek Group exceeds revenue and profitability targets in 2019 financial year

- +20.7% increase in revenue to EUR 556.9 million

- EBITDA at EUR 165.7 million (+36.6%), EBITDA margin rises to 29.7%

- Positive effects from foreign currency and accounting

- Good positioning for further sustainable growth remains unchanged

Munich, February 5, 2020 - According to preliminary figures, the Nemetschek Group (ISIN DE 0006452907) had an extremely successful 2019 financial year with marked double-digit revenue growth and over-proportional increase in earnings. The ambitious revenue and profitability targets (EBITDA margin) for 2019 were even exceeded slightly.

In the 2019 financial year, Group revenue rose by 20.7% to EUR 556.9 million (2018: EUR 461.3 million). Group revenue was thus slightly higher than the forecast corridor of EUR 540 to 550 million. Currency-adjusted, it was possible to increase total revenue by 18.0%. Throughout all four quarters, the software group demonstrated its capacity for sustainable growth with double-digit rates of increase. The rise in revenue is attributable to dynamic organic growth of around 16% (currency-adjusted: approximately 13%) as well as to the strong business development of the newly acquired Spacewell brand.

The operating Group earnings before interest, tax and depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased over-proportionally to revenue in 2019. With a plus of 36.6% compared to the previous year (EUR 121.3 million), EBITDA rose to EUR 165.7 million. Thus, the EBITDA margin (including positive effects arising from foreign currencies and from the initial application of the new IFRS 16 standard concerning the accounting of leases) rose from 26.3% in the previous year to 29.7%. The margin, therefore, was above the forecast range of 27% to 29%. Without the special effects, the EBITDA margin was also up on the previous year at 26.8%.

"Nemetschek continued on its course of profitable expansion in 2019 and achieved record revenue and operating result figures for the tenth year in a row," said Dr. Axel Kaufmann, Executive Board Spokesman and CFOO of the Nemetschek Group. "As a result of the outstanding business development and strong positioning in our corresponding customer segments, we are well aligned for further sustainable and profitable growth."

The detailed and audited financial statements for the 2019 financial year together with the 2019 annual report and forecast for 2020 will be published on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

About the Nemetschek Group

The Nemetschek Group is a pioneer for digital transformation in the AEC industry. As the sole corporate group worldwide, Nemetschek covers the entire life cycle of building and infrastructure projects with its software solutions and guides its customers into the future of digitalization. With intelligent and innovative software solutions, the Nemetschek Group increases quality in the building process and improves the digital workflow of all those involved in the building process. This revolves around the use of open standards (Open BIM). The innovative solutions of the 16 brands in the four customer-oriented divisions are used by around six million users worldwide. Founded by Prof. Georg Nemetschek in 1963, the Nemetschek Group today employs more than 2,800 experts. Publicly listed since 1999 and quoted on the MDAX and TecDAX, the company achieved a preliminary revenue amounting to EUR 556.9 million and an EBITDA of EUR 165.7 million in 2019.