1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Claudia

Last name(s):

Krcmar



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Amendment

Correction notification 2019-12-11: The form"s field named volume under 4c), 4d) is not clear. In the origi-nal notification, the volume in each field was stated in number of shares rather than in EUR



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

GRENKE AG





b) LEI

529900BHRYZ464GFD289



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A161N30





b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase, processed via joint custody account with spouse





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

84.9807 EUR





84980.70 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

84.9807 EUR





84980.70 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2019-12-11; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



