1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: Ampit GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Claudia
Last name(s): Krcmar
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Amendment

Correction notification 2019-12-11: The form"s field named volume under 4c), 4d) is not clear. In the original notification, the volume in each field was stated in number of shares rather than in EUR.

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

GRENKE AG


b) LEI

529900BHRYZ464GFD289 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A161N30


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
84.6084 EUR 84608.40 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
84.6084 EUR 84608.40 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-12-11; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: GRENKE AG

Neuer Markt 2

76532 Baden-Baden

Germany
Internet: www.grenke.de





 
