Hiermit gibt die JENOPTIK AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Quartals-/ Zwischenmitteilung innerhalb des 2. Halbjahres


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 10.11.2020

Ort: https://www.jenoptik.de/investoren/berichte-und-praesentationen


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 10.11.2020

Ort: https://www.jenoptik.com/investors/reports-and-presentations













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: JENOPTIK AG

Carl-Zeiss-Straße 1

07743 Jena

Deutschland
Internet: www.jenoptik.com





 
