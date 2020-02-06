DGAP-AFR: Jenoptik AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

JENOPTIK AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year


Language: German

Date of disclosure: November 10, 2020

Address: https://www.jenoptik.de/investoren/berichte-und-praesentationen


Language: English

Date of disclosure: November 10, 2020

Address: https://www.jenoptik.com/investors/reports-and-presentations













Language: English
Company: JENOPTIK AG

Carl-Zeiss-Straße 1

07743 Jena

Germany
Internet: www.jenoptik.com





 
