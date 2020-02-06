DGAP-News: CEWE is growing and clearly reaches its annual targets for 2019
2020. február 05., szerda, 18:00
CEWE is growing and clearly reaches its annual targets for 2019
Oldenburg, 5 February 2020. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (SDAX, ISIN: DE 0005403901) has clearly reached its sales and profit targets for the financial year of 2019. Preliminary calculations show an increase in turnover of 10.1%, to 714.9 million euros, which exceeds the 2019 sales target in the range of 675 million to 710 million euros (turnover in 2018: 649.3 million euros). The product groups all contributed to growth, both for the year as a whole and in terms of the company"s traditionally strong Christmas business. The main product in particular, the CEWE PHOTOBOOK, confirmed its outstanding importance with sales up by 7.1% against the previous year and with 6.6 million books sold. Christmas business once again confirmed the general trend towards taking photos with smartphones, which boosted the increase in CEWE sales. Operative earnings (EBIT) increased to 57.8 million euros (2018: 55.7 million euros), thus clearly reaching the top end of the 2019 EBIT target corridor of 51-58 million euros. At the same time, earnings even took account of previously announced expenses and accruals in the amount of around 5 million euros for the business segment Commercial Online-Print. CEWE achieved around half of its organic increase in turnover with its core business of photofinishing, while Cheerz and WhiteWall, the latest acquisitions, contributed the other half with their well development.
Excellent Q4 impacts annual net income
Rapid pace of innovation as a success factor
Information is all based on preliminary, as yet uncertified, results. CEWE will present full, audited annual financial statements at the annual report and analysts" press conference to be held in Frankfurt am Main on 26 March 2020.
Exact values have been used for all percentage deviation calculations.
Should you have any queries, please contact:
Internet: cewe.de , deindesign.de , whitewall.com , cheerz.com ,
The CEWE apps are all available in the app stores: CEWE PHOTO WORLD, CEWE POSTCARD and other photo apps, and the CEWE Investor Relations app for iPad(c) or android tablets, with annual reports and quarterly reports, presentations and sustainability reports.
Financial schedule
From its beginnings in 1912, CEWE has progressed to become the leading photo service company for all those wanting to make more of their photos. This is mainly due to the much-awarded CEWE PHOTOBOOK, with more than six million books being sold each year. Customers can purchase other personalised photo products under the brand names of CEWE, WhiteWall and Cheerz - and from many leading retailers in Europe. In terms of their personal photos, they are inspired to produce a variety of creative designs and they entrust the company with around 2.4 billion photos every year.
The CEWE Group has also set up a highly efficient production system for the online printing market, which is still new. Every year billions of high-quality printed products are delivered reliably to their purchasers through the SAXOPRINT, CEWE-PRINT.de, LASERLINE and viaprinto sales platforms.
The CEWE Group, through the founder family of Neumüller as an an anchor shareholder, focuses on sustainable corporate management and has already received many awards for this effort: economically sustainable in the long term; cooperative and fair in dealings with customers, employees and suppliers; socially responsible and protective of the environment and resources. An example of this is the climate-neutral process used to produce all the CEWE brand-name products.
The CEWE Group has a staff of more than 4,000 employees and operates in more than 20 countries. Group sales rose to 714.9 million euros in 2019. CEWE is listed on the SDAX.
More information is available at company.cewe.de.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA
|Meerweg 30-32
|26133 Oldenburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)441 40 4-1
|Fax:
|+49 (0)441 40 4-42 1
|E-mail:
|IR@cewe.de
|Internet:
|www.cewe.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005403901
|WKN:
|540390
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|969143
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
969143 05.02.2020
