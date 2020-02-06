



CEWE is growing and clearly reaches its annual targets for 2019

2019 turnover increases significantly to 714.9 million euros (+10.1%)



At 57.8 million euros, EBIT is clearly at the top end of the target corridor



The CEWE PHOTOBOOK increases by 7.1% to 6.6 million books, and CEWE CALENDARS, CEWE CARDS, CEWE WALL ART and other photo products also grow considerably



Christmas business brisk again: Q4 turnover up by 12.0%



Oldenburg, 5 February 2020. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (SDAX, ISIN: DE 0005403901) has clearly reached its sales and profit targets for the financial year of 2019. Preliminary calculations show an increase in turnover of 10.1%, to 714.9 million euros, which exceeds the 2019 sales target in the range of 675 million to 710 million euros (turnover in 2018: 649.3 million euros). The product groups all contributed to growth, both for the year as a whole and in terms of the company"s traditionally strong Christmas business. The main product in particular, the CEWE PHOTOBOOK, confirmed its outstanding importance with sales up by 7.1% against the previous year and with 6.6 million books sold. Christmas business once again confirmed the general trend towards taking photos with smartphones, which boosted the increase in CEWE sales. Operative earnings (EBIT) increased to 57.8 million euros (2018: 55.7 million euros), thus clearly reaching the top end of the 2019 EBIT target corridor of 51-58 million euros. At the same time, earnings even took account of previously announced expenses and accruals in the amount of around 5 million euros for the business segment Commercial Online-Print. CEWE achieved around half of its organic increase in turnover with its core business of photofinishing, while Cheerz and WhiteWall, the latest acquisitions, contributed the other half with their well development.

Excellent Q4 impacts annual net income



The fourth quarter, which includes Christmas business, has been manifesting itself as CEWE"s main growth driver for many years. "We are hugely appreciative of our employees" personal input during the Christmas season. The entire CEWE team puts a huge amount of commitment into delighting our customers with our CEWE photo products, which is in itself an outstanding achievement," emphasises Dr. Christian Friege, Chairman of the CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Board of Management. Q4 once again contributed a clear increase in sales and more than 100% of annual net income. With sales at 291.7 million euros (+12.0%) and EBIT considerable in the amount of 58.5 euros despite the one-off effect in Commercial Online-Print (Q4 2018: 58.1 million euros), the Christmas quarter once again exceeded the figures for the previous year in 2019.



Growth in all the product groups



CEWE PHOTOBOOKS, CEWE CALENDARS, CEWE WALL ART, CEWE CARDS and other photo gifts - in 2019, the product groups all showed outstanding growth, in some cases even clearly in the double-digit range. In the year as a whole, sales of the CEWE PHOTOBOOK, at 6.62 million books sold, exceeded the expected target in the range of 6.24 million to 6.31 million books (2018: 6.18 million books). Market leader CEWE, in 2019 already a third-time winner of the TIPA Award as the "Best Photo Service Worldwide", is thus continuing with the success story of the CEWE PHOTOBOOK in the financial year ended: never before have so many CEWE PHOTOBOOKS been sold in a single year. In this context, CEWE was able to deliver the 60 millionth CEWE PHOTOBOOK sold since its launch on the market in mid-2019. In 2019, the total number of photos, which climbed to reached 2.40 billion photos, also clearly exceeded the target of 2.22 to 2.26 billion photos (2018: 2.23 billion photos), thus documenting the pleasing rise in the core business of photofinishing.

Rapid pace of innovation as a success factor



"Stagnancy is unacceptable for the entire CEWE team, which is always on the lookout for new ideas and products. This innovative spirit is one of the reasons for our successful development," Christian Friege points out. In 2019, CEWE once again presented many photo gift innovations to coincide with the Christmas season, examples being CEWE PHOTOBOOKS bound in leather or canvas, or with hard-cover enhancements using pink gold, and calendar gift packages. "Agile, innovative companies using their technology to ideally comply with their customers" preferences are the winners in these times of digitisation. We focus fully on the guiding principle of customer satisfaction in the work we do" Christian Friege continues.

Information is all based on preliminary, as yet uncertified, results. CEWE will present full, audited annual financial statements at the annual report and analysts" press conference to be held in Frankfurt am Main on 26 March 2020.



Full year of 2019 vs. previous year and targets (preliminary figures)

CEWE Group

Unit

2018 actual

2019 target

2019 actual

Photos

in billion units

2.23

2.22-2.26

2.40

CEWE PHOTOBOOK

in million units

6.18

6.24-6.31

6.62

Turnover

in euro millions

649.3

675-710

714.9

EBIT

in euro millions

55.7

51-58

57.8





2019 Q4 (figures preliminary)

CEWE Group

Unit

Q4 2018

Q4 2019

Diff. %

Diff. abs.

Photos

in million units

810

890

+9.6

+80

CEWE PHOTOBOOK

in million units

2.49

2.65

+6.4

+0.16

Turnover

in euro millions

260.5

291.7

+12.0

+31.2

EBIT

in euro millions

58.1

58.5

+0.7

+0.4



Exact values have been used for all percentage deviation calculations.





The CEWE Group turnover described here and the Group EBIT have been shown excluding Group company futalis, which is held for sale and is nevertheless still included in the "Other" business segment as a "discontinued operation" in the segment reports for the current reporting period and for the figures for the previous year pursuant to IFRS 5.

About CEWE



The CEWE Group is Europe"s leading photo service and online printing supplier.

From its beginnings in 1912, CEWE has progressed to become the leading photo service company for all those wanting to make more of their photos. This is mainly due to the much-awarded CEWE PHOTOBOOK, with more than six million books being sold each year. Customers can purchase other personalised photo products under the brand names of CEWE, WhiteWall and Cheerz - and from many leading retailers in Europe. In terms of their personal photos, they are inspired to produce a variety of creative designs and they entrust the company with around 2.4 billion photos every year.

The CEWE Group has also set up a highly efficient production system for the online printing market, which is still new. Every year billions of high-quality printed products are delivered reliably to their purchasers through the SAXOPRINT, CEWE-PRINT.de, LASERLINE and viaprinto sales platforms.

The CEWE Group, through the founder family of Neumüller as an an anchor shareholder, focuses on sustainable corporate management and has already received many awards for this effort: economically sustainable in the long term; cooperative and fair in dealings with customers, employees and suppliers; socially responsible and protective of the environment and resources. An example of this is the climate-neutral process used to produce all the CEWE brand-name products.

The CEWE Group has a staff of more than 4,000 employees and operates in more than 20 countries. Group sales rose to 714.9 million euros in 2019. CEWE is listed on the SDAX.

More information is available at company.cewe.de.