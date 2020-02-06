Wirecard AG



Aschheim

WKN: 747206 / ISIN: DE0007472060

Share Buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5(1b) und (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares - 8. Interim Announcement / Correction

In the period from 13 January 2020 through 20 January 2020, in total 34,362 shares were



acquired as part of the 2019/I share buyback program. The start of the 2019/I share buyback program was announced on 4 November 2019 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares repurchased in the aforementioned period, the volume-weighted average price and the volume in Euro are as follows:

Buyback date



(MMDDYYYY)

Total number of shares



acquired

Volume-weighted average price (Euro)

Volume (Euro)

01132020

8,141

113.2000

921,561

01142020

7,280

114.7917

835,684

01152020

6,218

120.1963

747,381

01162020

1,666

124.1738

206,874

01172020

5,157

126.5836

652,792

01202020

5,900

129.1173

761,792



The total number of shares acquired so far in the course of the share repurchase amounts to 389,484 shares.

The share buyback was carried out by a bank commissioned by Wirecard AG exclusively via the stock exchange in the electronic XETRA trading system.

Information on the individual transactions and on the daily trading volume referred to in Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 are published on the internet at the following link:

https://ir.wirecard.com/websites/wc/English/2000/share.html#sharebuyback

Aschheim, 6 February 2020

Wirecard AG

Management Board