06.02.2020 / 20:03



Wirecard AG

Aschheim



WKN: 747206 / ISIN: DE0007472060



Share Buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5(1b) und (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052



Acquisition of treasury shares - 10. Interim Announcement



In the period from 29 January 2020 through 05 February 2020, in total 33,263 shares were

acquired as part of the 2019/I share buyback program. The start of the 2019/I share buyback program was announced on 4 November 2019 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.



The total number of shares repurchased in the aforementioned period, the volume-weighted average price and the volume in Euro are as follows:































Buyback date

(MMDDYYYY)		 Total number of shares

acquired		 Volume-weighted average price (Euro) Volume (Euro)
01292020 5,524 136.9255 756,376
01302020 5,514 135.8420 749,033
01312020 5,546 135.4671 751,301
02032020 5,683 132.2267 751,444
02042020 5,513 135.1459 745,059
02052020 5,483 138.7795 760,928

 

The total number of shares acquired so far in the course of the share repurchase amounts to 456,608 shares.



The share buyback was carried out by a bank commissioned by Wirecard AG exclusively via the stock exchange in the electronic XETRA trading system.



Information on the individual transactions and on the daily trading volume referred to in Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 are published on the internet at the following link:



https://ir.wirecard.com/websites/wc/English/2000/share.html#sharebuyback



Aschheim, 6 February 2020



Wirecard AG



Language: English
Company: Wirecard AG

Einsteinring 35

85609 Aschheim b. München

Germany
Internet: www.wirecard.com





 
