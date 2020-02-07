DGAP-News: Centrotec SE: CENTROTEC continues positive trend in revenue and earnings
2020. február 07., péntek, 07:29
Brilon, February 7, 2020: CENTROTEC SE, Brilon, generated revenue of EUR 651 million in the 2019 financial year (unaudited, previous year EUR 614.7 million). The forecast range of EUR 620 to 640 million was therefore just exceeded. As previously announced, the indications are that the operating result (EBIT) will be at the upper end of the forecast range, at around EUR 33 million (previous year EUR 30.4 million).
CENTROTEC expects further organic growth for the 2020 financial year and has plans for consolidated revenue of EUR 670 to 690 million. The company anticipates further growth in its international sales markets. In Germany, there will be a shift away from conventional heat generators, and towards hybrid solutions and heat pumps. The company will also invest further in the expansion of international business activities and the digitalization of its products and processes. On this basis, CENTROTEC expects EBIT in the order of EUR 34 to 36 million for the 2020 financial year. To what extent the coronavirus will negatively impact the business performance - for example through delays in the supply chain - cannot yet be adequately assessed at the present time.
CENTROTEC SE, Am Patbergschen Dorn 9, D-59929 Brilon, Germany
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Centrotec SE
|Am Patbergschen Dorn 9
|59929 Brilon
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)2961 96631-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)2961 96631-100
|E-mail:
|ir@centrotec.de
|Internet:
|www.centrotec.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005407506
|WKN:
|540750
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|970365
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
970365 07.02.2020
