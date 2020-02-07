



Press Release

DIC Asset AG: Patrick Weiden to join Management Board, Michael Zahn to be proposed to Annual General Meeting for election to the Supervisory Board

Frankfurt am Main, February 7, 2020. Patrick Weiden - currently Head of Equity & Debt Capital Markets at Bankhaus Lampe - will join the Management Board of DIC Asset AG (WKN: A1X3XX / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4). His responsibilities will focus on the capital markets activities (both ECM and DCM) of the company. There will be a change in the Supervisory Board of DIC Asset AG at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. In light of the age limit applicable to board members, Dr. Anton Wiegers is not eligible for re-election and will resign from the Supervisory Board of DIC Asset AG upon expiration of his current term of office on March 17, 2020. Mr. Michael Zahn, CEO of Deutsche Wohnen SE, is to be proposed to the Annual General Meeting for election to the Supervisory Board. He will accept the position on the Supervisory Board subject to his election by the Annual General Meeting.

Prof. Dr. Gerhard Schmidt, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of DIC Asset AG: "With the appointment of Patrick Weiden to the Management Board of DIC Asset AG, the Supervisory Board addresses the current size and dynamics of the company as well as the significance of the capital markets activities for the future further increase of the enterprise value of the company. With his expertise and experience in particular in these areas, Mr. Weiden is an excellent fit for the strategy of a consistent increase of the enterprise value that is being pursued by the company. Sonja Wärntges as Chair of the Management Board (CEO), Johannes von Mutius as Member of the Board Real Estate (CIO) and Patrick Weiden as Member of the Board Capital Markets form an effective Management Board that has the full support of the Supervisory Board. We thank Dr. Wiegers for his work and contribution to the Supervisory Board and the Audit Committee. At the same time, we are pleased that in Michael Zahn we are able to propose to the Annual General Meeting a candidate for election to the Supervisory Board of DIC Asset AG who has outstanding experience in the areas of real estate and capital markets both as CEO of Deutsche Wohnen SE and as supervisory board member of listed real estate companies. This expertise is most valuable to the company in its present stage."





About DIC Asset AG:

With more than 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through seven branch offices, and has 180 assets with a combined market value of c. EUR 7.6 billion under management (as of 31/12/2019). Taking an active asset management approach, DIC Asset AG employs its proprietary, integrated real estate management platform to raise capital appreciation potential company-wide and to boost its revenues.

In its Commercial Portfolio division (EUR 1.9 billion in assets under management, as of 31/12/2019), DIC Asset AG acts as proprietor and property asset holder, and thus generates revenues both from the management of the assets and through the value optimisation of its own real estate portfolio.

In its Institutional Business division (EUR 5.7 billion in assets under management, as of 31/12/2019), which operates under the name GEG German Estate Group, DIC Asset AG generates income from structuring and managing investment vehicles with attractive dividend yields for national and international institutional investors.

DIC Asset AG has been SDAX-listed since June 2006.





