Die Scherzer & Co. AG, Köln, hat eine Beteiligung von 21,53% am Grundkapital der im Insolvenzverfahren befindlichen Arcandor AG erworben. Weitere 2,99% der Stimmrechte der Arcandor AG werden der Scherzer & Co. AG gem. § 34 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG zugerechnet.





Die Scherzer & Co. AG prüft im Rahmen einer durch eine 100%ige Tochtergesellschaft beauftragten Machbarkeitsstudie die Möglichkeit der Durchführung eines Insolvenzplanverfahrens bei der Arcandor AG. Ziel des Abschlusses eines solchen Insolvenzplanverfahrens wäre die finanzielle Sanierung der Arcandor AG und die Revitalisierung als werbendes Unternehmen. Das Ergebnis der Machbarkeitsstudie, und die Entscheidung über etwaige weitere Schritte, sind derzeit offen.





Die Scherzer & Co. AG behält sich vor, ihre Beteiligung an der Arcandor AG sowohl wieder deutlich zu reduzieren als auch weiter (oder ggf. erneut) zu erhöhen, abhängig u.a. vom weiteren Fortschritt der Prüfung und der etwaigen Durchführung eines Insolvenzplanverfahrens sowie von zukünftigen Marktentwicklungen.





Köln, 07.02.2020





