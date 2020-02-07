Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 21st Interim Reporting

In the time period from 29 January 2020 until and including 06 February 2020, a number of 112,673 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München ("Munich Re"); on 22 May 2019, the Company disclosed pursuant to art. 2 para. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 23 May 2019.

Date

Number of Shares

Average price (€)

29.01.2020

17,159

271.6195

30.01.2020

20,358

269.4714

31.01.2020

15,738

268.1592

03.02.2020

20,191

268.6843

04.02.2020

16,482

271.4233

05.02.2020

13,648

272.9005

06.02.2020

9,097

276.7722



The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 23 May 2019 until and including 06 February 2020 amounts to 3,214,008 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Detailed Information regarding the transactions according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the website of Munich Re (www.munichre.com).

Munich, 07 February 2020

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München



The Board of Management