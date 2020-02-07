DGAP-CMS: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 21st Interim Reporting



In the time period from 29 January 2020 until and including 06 February 2020, a number of 112,673 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München ("Munich Re"); on 22 May 2019, the Company disclosed pursuant to art. 2 para. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 23 May 2019.



























Date Number of Shares Average price (€)
29.01.2020 17,159 271.6195
30.01.2020 20,358 269.4714
31.01.2020 15,738 268.1592
03.02.2020 20,191 268.6843
04.02.2020 16,482 271.4233
05.02.2020 13,648 272.9005
06.02.2020 9,097 276.7722

 

The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 23 May 2019 until and including 06 February 2020 amounts to 3,214,008 shares.



The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).



Detailed Information regarding the transactions according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the website of Munich Re (www.munichre.com).



Munich, 07 February 2020



Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

The Board of Management















Language: English
Company: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Königinstraße 107

80802 München

Germany
Internet: www.munichre.com





 
