DGAP-DD: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft deutsch

2020. február 07., péntek, 14:34















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








07.02.2020 / 14:32




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Fabian
Nachname(n): Brügmann

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Chief Financial Officer



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft


b) LEI

5299003LVPXHGHTWP936 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000A2LQUA5


b) Art des Geschäfts


Kauf
Geschäft i.R. eines Mitarbeiterbeteiligungsprogramms


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
1,00 EUR 395,00 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
1,00 EUR 395,00 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2020-01-09; UTC+1


f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft

Mainzer Landstrasse 33a

60329 Frankfurt am Main

Deutschland
Internet: www.creditshelf.com





 
56677  07.02.2020 


