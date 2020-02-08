





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:



Vorname:

Fabian

Nachname(n):

Brügmann



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Chief Financial Officer







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft





b) LEI

5299003LVPXHGHTWP936



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE000A2LQUA5





b) Art des Geschäfts

Verkauf

Geschäft i.R. eines Mitarbeiterbeteiligungsprogramms





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

51,58 EUR





9800,62 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

51,58 EUR





9800,62 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

2020-02-05; UTC+1





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



