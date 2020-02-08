DGAP-DD: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Sigmund

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft


b) LEI

W38RGI023J3WT1HWRP32 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007236101


b) Nature of the transaction


Order to purchase Siemens shares in the amount of 20,832.40 EUR (less taxes and contributions) as an automatic reinvestment of dividends (in connection with Siemens Share Programs) for the following price: Volume Weighted Average Price for all Siemens shares which are acquired for the beneficiaries under the Siemens Share Programs by way of dividend reinvestment within three trading days after receipt of the dividend.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable


e) Date of the transaction

2020-02-05; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1

80333 München

Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com





 
