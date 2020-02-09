DGAP-Adhoc: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Extraordinary General Meeting
2020. február 08., szombat, 22:03
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT
Under the German Stock Corporation Act, the Annual General Meeting has no authority to appoint or dismiss members of the Management Board. To date, no resolution has been passed on a non-confidence-vote. Consequently, the Management Board currently understands the request to mean that the shareholder wishes to bring forward a non-confidence-vote by this request and that this should be the subject of the Extraordinary General Meeting.
The Management Board is of the opinion that, in the interests of the Company, the expense of an additional General Meeting should be avoided if possible. It will therefore examine whether the Ordinary General Meeting, originally scheduled for June 17, 2020, can be held at an earlier date.
