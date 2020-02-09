DGAP-Ad-hoc: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM





Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Extraordinary General Meeting





08-Feb-2020





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT



Berlin, 08.02.2020





The shareholder Obotritia Capital KGaA, represented by the personally liable general partner Rolf Elgeti, which holds a stake of ca. 20.71% in Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG, has informed the Management Board in writing that it requests an Extraordinary General Meeting to be convened. According to the request, the following agenda topic shall be addressed for resolution: "Resignation of Mr Günther from the Management Board - Mr Günther is to resign from the Management Board prematurely as the Annual General Meeting has withdrawn its confidence in him". The Executive Board is currently reviewing this request with its legal advisors.

Under the German Stock Corporation Act, the Annual General Meeting has no authority to appoint or dismiss members of the Management Board. To date, no resolution has been passed on a non-confidence-vote. Consequently, the Management Board currently understands the request to mean that the shareholder wishes to bring forward a non-confidence-vote by this request and that this should be the subject of the Extraordinary General Meeting.

The Management Board is of the opinion that, in the interests of the Company, the expense of an additional General Meeting should be avoided if possible. It will therefore examine whether the Ordinary General Meeting, originally scheduled for June 17, 2020, can be held at an earlier date.

For investor relations press enquiries, please contact:

Maik Laske



Head of Treasury / M&A / Investor Relations



Tel.: +49 (0)30 220 660 296



E-Mail: m.laske@francotyp.com

About Francotyp-Postalia (FP)





The international, listed FP Group with headquarters in Berlin, Germany, is an expert in secure mailing business and secure digital communication processes (FP = "secure digital communication"). As market leader in Germany and Austria, the FP Group offers digital solutions for companies and authorities as well as products and services for efficient mail processing and the consolidation of business mail in the "Software/Digital", "Franking and Inserting" and "Mail Services" segments. The Group generated revenue of more than EUR 200 million in 2018. FP has subsidiaries based in ten different countries and is represented by its own trading network in an additional 40 countries. With a company history spanning more than 97 years, FP possesses a unique DNA in the areas of actuating elements, sensor systems, cryptography and connectivity. FP has a twelve percent share in the global market for franking systems. In the digital sector, it offers unique, highly secure solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT/IIoT) and for signing documents digitally.