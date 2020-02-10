MLP SE / Share buyback

In the time period from February 3, 2020 until and including February 7, 2020, a number of 100,426 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of MLP SE. The beginning of the share buyback on January 2, 2020 was disclosed on December 17, 2019 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) Regulation (EU) No 596/201 and Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegation Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Day of purchase

Aggregated volumen in shares

Average price (EUR)

03.02.2020

21,252

5.6069

04.02.2020

21,181

5.6943

05.02.2020

21,210

5.7371

06.02.2020

17,688

5.7957

07.02.2020

19,095

5.8284



The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of MLP SE



(www.mlp-se.com).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of January 2, 2020 until and including February 7, 2020 amounts to 536,395 shares.

The purchase of the shares of MLP SE is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by MLP SE.