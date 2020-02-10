Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 12 Interim Announcement





In the period from 3 February 2020 up to and including 7 February 2020, Deutsche Wohnen SE bought back a total of 372,371 shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE under the share buyback program; on 15 November 2019, Deutsche Wohnen SE disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 15 November 2019.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date

Aggregate volume

Weighted average price

(EUR)

3 February 2020

75,799

€ 38.3491

4 February 2020

72,818

€ 38.0291

5 February 2020

74,945

€ 37.5456

6 February 2020

74,564

€ 38.2007

7 February 2020

74,245

€ 38.3117

In total

372,371

€ 38.0876



The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from 15 November 2019 up to and including 7 February 2020 thus amounts to 4,853,950 shares.

The purchase of the Deutsche Wohnen shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Deutsche Wohnen SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://www.deutsche-wohnen.com/share-buy-back.

Berlin, 10 February 2020

Deutsche Wohnen SE



The Management Board