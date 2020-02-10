DGAP-AFR: Wacker Chemie AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

2020. február 10., hétfő, 16:04







DGAP Vorabbekanntmachung Finanzberichte: Wacker Chemie AG


/ Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Rechnungslegungsberichten






Wacker Chemie AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG








10.02.2020 / 16:04



Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Hiermit gibt die Wacker Chemie AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 17.03.2020

Ort: http://www.wacker.com/cms/de-de/about-wacker/investor-relations/financial-reports/financial-reports-overview.html


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 17.03.2020

Ort: http://www.wacker.com/cms/en-us/about-wacker/investor-relations/financial-reports/financial-reports-overview.html

Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 23.07.2020

Ort: http://www.wacker.com/cms/de-de/about-wacker/investor-relations/financial-reports/financial-reports-overview.html


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 23.07.2020

Ort: http://www.wacker.com/cms/en-us/about-wacker/investor-relations/financial-reports/financial-reports-overview.html













10.02.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Wacker Chemie AG

Hanns-Seidel-Platz 4

81737 München

Deutschland
Internet: www.wacker.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




972091  10.02.2020 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=972091&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum