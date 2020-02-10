DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Bank AG / Key word(s): Bond





Deutsche Bank AG: Deutsche Bank to issue Additional Tier 1 capital





10-Feb-2020 / 17:59 CET/CEST





Frankfurt am Main, 10 February 2020 - Deutsche Bank AG (XETRA: DBKGn.DE / NYSE: DB) announces its intention to issue securities that qualify as Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital. The issuance is expected to be of benchmark size with a minimum of USD 1 billion. This was decided by the Management Board with the approval of the Chairman"s Committee of the Supervisory Board.

The transaction represents a further step in managing Deutsche Bank"s regulatory capital requirements by preserving a level of AT1 instruments of 1.5% or more of risk-weighted assets on a fully-loaded basis. In addition, it supports progress towards the 4.5% fully loaded leverage ratio target for 2020.

The securities will be subject to a write-down provision if Deutsche Bank"s Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio falls below 5.125% and be subject to other loss-absorption features pursuant to the applicable capital rules. The decision to issue these securities is based on the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting in 2018. The denominations of the securities will be USD 200,000. Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. will act as sole bookrunner for the placement.

The securities are registered in the United States.

