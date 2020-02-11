DGAP-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Mr.
First name: Alan L.
Last name(s): Kerr

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Senior Vice President



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated


b) LEI

549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: US2536511031


b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal of 659 common shares on behalf of Mr. Kerr to Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in order to provide for the taxes required to be withheld by Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in connection with the receipt of common shares under a so-called Restricted Stock Unit Agreement in connection with Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated"s Amended and Restated 1991 Equity and Performance Incentive Plan. Consummation of an agreement entered into on February 8, 2017; no subsequent actions were taken by Mr. Kerr with respect to the disposal of the common shares.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
11.52 USD 7591.68 USD


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
11.52 USD 7591.68 USD


e) Date of the transaction

2020-02-08; UTC-5


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

5995 Mayfair Road

44720 North Canton, OH

United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com





 
