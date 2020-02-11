DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG reaches commercial agreement with consortium of SCP Group and x+bricks on the sale of Real
2020. február 11., kedd, 00:02
DGAP-Ad-hoc: METRO AG / Key word(s): Disposal/Agreement
METRO AG ("METRO") reached a commercial agreement with a consortium of The SCP Group S.à r.l. and x+bricks AG on the sale of the hypermarket business and related business activities ("Real"). However, selected open issues are still under negotiation.
The agreed concept foresees a sale of Real as a whole without a remaining stake of METRO in Real for an Enterprise Value of approx. EUR 1bn. Based on the commercial agreement, METRO expects a net cash inflow of approx. EUR 0.3bn. METRO continues to expect to receive more than EUR 1.5bn in net proceeds including all transaction costs from the sale of both Real and a majority stake in its Chinese operations.
The transaction also foresees that METRO service companies continue to provide services to Real for a transition period, however, to a decreasing extent over time. The resulting excess capacity in METRO"s service companies will be addressed by proactive efficiency measures, which will lead to recurring savings. These measures are estimated to cause approx. EUR 0.2bn cumulated one-off costs in the financial years 2019/20 to 2021/22.
A binding agreement (signing) has not yet been concluded. On both sides the approval of the commercial agreement by the corporate bodies is still pending, at METRO by the Management Board and the Supervisory Board. The completion of a potential transaction is subject to approval by anti-trust and regulatory authorities.
Contact:
METRO AG
Sabrina Ley
Director Investor Relations
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|METRO AG
|Metro-Straße 1
|40235 Dusseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)211 6886-1524
|Fax:
|+49 (0)211 6886-3759
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@metro.de
|Internet:
|www.metroag.de
|ISIN:
|DE000BFB0019, DE000BFB0027
|WKN:
|BFB001, BFB002
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|972287
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
972287 11-Feb-2020 CET/CEST
