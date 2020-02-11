DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: GRENKE records a successful 2019 fiscal year with an increase in contribution margin and Consolidated Group net profit
2020. február 11., kedd, 07:01
GRENKE records a successful 2019 fiscal year with an increase in contribution margin and Consolidated Group net profit
"GRENKE continues on its successful pathway. We were able to grow profitably again in 2019 and anticipate favourable business performance for GRENKE Group Leasing again in the current 2020 fiscal year with a projected growth rate of 14 to 18 percent. This performance can only be achieved through the continuous innovation of our business model. As an example, we have been expanding our product and service offers, the items in our lease portfolio, our partner network and our international presence. We are also entering the US leasing market in the first half of the year with the opening of a new franchise company in Arizona", explains Antje Leminsky, Chair of the Board of Directors of GRENKE AG.
GRENKE"s earnings also developed positively during the fiscal year given the high profitability of the new business and persistently low interest rates. Net interest income rose by 15 percent in the reporting year to EUR 368.9 million (previous year: EUR 321.1 million). Expenses for settlement of claims and risk provision rose by 37 percent in the reporting year to EUR 125.9 million (previous year: EUR 91.8 million). The Consolidated Group"s loss rate rose to 1.5 percent (previous year: 1.3 percent).
Profits from service and new business rose by 19 and 18 percent respectively in the 2019 fiscal year. Although the result from disposals was negative at EUR -2.2 million, it had improved noticeably compared with the previous year"s level of EUR -2.6 million. As a result, income from operating business in the reporting year reached a total of EUR 396.7 million, compared to EUR 358.4 million in the previous year, representing an increase of 11 percent.
The number of employees continued to rise in the reporting year and, at the end of 2019, there was a total of 1,675 employees in the GRENKE family. Staff costs grew accordingly by 13 percent in 2019 to EUR 115.8 million (previous year: EUR 102.7 million). In 2019, the investment in our progressive personnel management at GRENKE again included comprehensive and targeted further training programmes for our staff.
Sebastian Hirsch, member of the Board of Directors of GRENKE AG, in his comments highlighted: "The settlement of claims and risk provision amounted to EUR 125.9 million coupled with excellent new business growth, which means that the overall loss rate for 2019 has levelled off at 1.5 percent. Our contribution margin also increased, particularly during the last few months of the 2019 fiscal year. Following the successful placement of a hybrid bond in the fourth quarter of 2019, which generated net proceeds of EUR 73.7 million, the equity ratio at the end of the year equalled 17.5 percent. This places us in an excellent position for the future and for further profitable growth. The net profit forecast for the current fiscal year is in a range of EUR 153 to 165 million".
In 2019, the Consolidated Group"s operating result increased by 10 percent to EUR 174.3 million (previous year: EUR 158.2 million), and earnings before taxes rose by 9 percent to EUR 170.7 million (previous year: EUR 156.6 million). The tax rate was 16.8 percent in the past fiscal year (previous year: 16.0 percent).
Against the background of the very satisfying business development in 2019 and the continued favourable outlook going forward, the Supervisory Board and the Board of Directors plan to propose a dividend of EUR 0.88 per share to the Annual General Meeting of GRENKE AG on May 19, 2020. This compares with a dividend distribution in the prior year of EUR 0.80 per share. "Our shareholders should participate in the success of GRENKE, and we want to emphasise this by also raising the dividend", says Sebastian Hirsch in reference to the dividend.
*Including adjustments due to the first-time application of IFRS 16 "Leases"
The Annual Report of the GRENKE Consolidated Group for the 2019 fiscal year is available on the Internet at www.grenke.de/grenke-group/investor-relations/reports-downloads.
Further information can be obtained from:
GRENKE AG
Founded in 1978 in Baden-Baden, the Group operates in 32 countries and employs more than 1,700 staff worldwide. GRENKE shares are listed in the MDAX on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A161N30).
Further information about GRENKE and its products is available at www.grenke.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GRENKE AG
|Neuer Markt 2
|76532 Baden-Baden
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)7221 50 07-204
|Fax:
|+49 (0)7221 50 07-4218
|E-mail:
|investor@grenke.de
|Internet:
|www.grenke.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A161N30
|WKN:
|A161N3
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|972071
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
972071 11.02.2020
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks to conquer fashion world
[2019.09.27. 11:46]