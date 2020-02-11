DGAP-News: Mensch und Maschine Software SE discloses preliminary 2019 figures
2020. február 11., kedd, 08:56
M+M: record-hunting and above expectations
- Sales +32% / EBIT +37% / Net +39% / Cashflow +60%
- Ambitious targets continued for the years to come
Wessling, February 11, 2020 - Mensch und Maschine Software SE (MUM - ISIN DE0006580806), a CAD/CAM specialist company, continued further on its record path in the final quarter, with all sales and earnings figures coming in at the upper end of targets or even above. High organic growth plus strong figures from new group member SOFiSTiK resulted in a total +32% sales and +37% EBIT increase. Main growth drivers were CAM, BIM and Digitalization solutions, as well as good demand in Autodesk business.
According to preliminary figures, sales increased to a new record of approx. EUR 245 mln (PY: 185.40 / +32% or +25% organic), with approx. EUR 75 mln (PY: 55.73 / +35%) from M+M Software and approx. EUR 170 mln (PY: 129.67 / +31%) from VAR Business.
New records have been also achieved in all profit and cashflow numbers:
Operating profit EBIT grew to approx. EUR 27.0 mln (PY: 19.66 / +37% or +25% organic), with approx. EUR 17.3 mln (PY: 13.21 / +31%) from Software and approx. EUR 9.7 mln (PY: 6.45 / +50%) from VAR Business.
Net profit after minority shares increased by +39% (or +32% organic) to approx. EUR 16.3 mln (PY: 11.69), or 97 Cents (PY: 71.5) per share, which probably allows for a 83 Cents (PY: 65 / +28%) dividend. Operating cash flows jumped to approx. EUR 24.4 mln (PY: 15.23 / +60%) or 145 Cents per share, well above the one Euro level.
CEO Adi Drotleff is very pleased by the achieved business development and confident for the future: "For 2020/21 we expect +10-12% annual sales increase, combined with 18-24 Cents more earnings per share (EPS) p.a. and 15-20 Cents p.a. more dividend."
Remark:
The final audited 2019 figures, which will be disclosed in the accounts press conference on March 16, 2020, can differ from the preliminary figures.
Corporate news
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mensch und Maschine Software SE
|Argelsrieder Feld 5
|82234 Wessling
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)815 3933-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)815 3933-100
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@mum.de
|Internet:
|www.mum.de
|ISIN:
|DE0006580806
|WKN:
|658 080
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|972491
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
972491 11.02.2020
