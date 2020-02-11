





DGAP-News: Mensch und Maschine Software SE





/ Key word(s): Preliminary Results













Mensch und Maschine Software SE discloses preliminary 2019 figures

















11.02.2020 / 08:56









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







M+M: record-hunting and above expectations



- Sales +32% / EBIT +37% / Net +39% / Cashflow +60%



- Ambitious targets continued for the years to come





Wessling, February 11, 2020 - Mensch und Maschine Software SE (MUM - ISIN DE0006580806), a CAD/CAM specialist company, continued further on its record path in the final quarter, with all sales and earnings figures coming in at the upper end of targets or even above. High organic growth plus strong figures from new group member SOFiSTiK resulted in a total +32% sales and +37% EBIT increase. Main growth drivers were CAM, BIM and Digitalization solutions, as well as good demand in Autodesk business.





According to preliminary figures, sales increased to a new record of approx. EUR 245 mln (PY: 185.40 / +32% or +25% organic), with approx. EUR 75 mln (PY: 55.73 / +35%) from M+M Software and approx. EUR 170 mln (PY: 129.67 / +31%) from VAR Business.





New records have been also achieved in all profit and cashflow numbers:





Operating profit EBIT grew to approx. EUR 27.0 mln (PY: 19.66 / +37% or +25% organic), with approx. EUR 17.3 mln (PY: 13.21 / +31%) from Software and approx. EUR 9.7 mln (PY: 6.45 / +50%) from VAR Business.





Net profit after minority shares increased by +39% (or +32% organic) to approx. EUR 16.3 mln (PY: 11.69), or 97 Cents (PY: 71.5) per share, which probably allows for a 83 Cents (PY: 65 / +28%) dividend. Operating cash flows jumped to approx. EUR 24.4 mln (PY: 15.23 / +60%) or 145 Cents per share, well above the one Euro level.





CEO Adi Drotleff is very pleased by the achieved business development and confident for the future: "For 2020/21 we expect +10-12% annual sales increase, combined with 18-24 Cents more earnings per share (EPS) p.a. and 15-20 Cents p.a. more dividend."





Remark:



The final audited 2019 figures, which will be disclosed in the accounts press conference on March 16, 2020, can differ from the preliminary figures.



Corporate news





























11.02.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



