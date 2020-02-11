DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Telekom AG: US Court is expected to publish decision on T-Mobile / Sprint merger today
2020. február 11., kedd, 09:48
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Telekom AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
Bonn, February 11th, 2020
US Court is expected to publish decision on T-Mobile / Sprint merger today
The US District Court for the Southern District of New York has informed the involved parties that the judge in charge, Judge Victor Marrero, intends to publish his decision on the intended merger of T-Mobile US Inc. and Sprint Corp. today.
We remain confident that the judge will decide in favor of the transaction.
