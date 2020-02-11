DGAP-Ad-hoc: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Key word(s): Annual Results/Quarter Results





Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Reports 2019 Fourth Quarter And Full-year Financial Results





11-Feb-2020 / 13:03 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





February 11, 2020 - North Canton, Ohio, United States of America - Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (ISIN: US2536511031, the "Company") announced today its financial results for 2019.

- Q4 GAAP gross profit was $270.4 million, with GAAP gross margin expanding from 16.3% to 23.5% year-over-year; non-GAAP gross profit was $303.1 million, with non-GAAP gross margin increasing from 23.3% to 26.3% year-over-year

- GAAP net loss for Q4 was $122.6 million and was essentially unchanged from the prior-year period; adjusted EBITDA in Q4 was $130.9 million, an increase of 5.3% from the prior-year quarter

- On a full-year basis, net cash provided by operating activities was $135.8 million, a year-over-year improvement of $239.9 million; full-year free cash flow of $92.9 million improved by $255.5 million

- Q4 revenue of $1.2 billion decreased 10.7% as-reported and decreased 9.4% in constant currency, reflecting a strong Q4 2018, the impact of divestitures and other deliberate actions to improve the quality of revenue; full-year revenue was $4.4 billion, down 3.7% on an as-reported basis and down 0.4% in constant currency

- Q4 GAAP loss per share was $1.60, or earnings of $0.47 per share on a non-GAAP basis; full-year GAAP loss per share was $4.45, or a loss of $0.14 per share on a non-GAAP basis

For 2020 through 2021, the Company increased its savings target from $400 million to $440 million.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Information



To supplement the Company"s condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company considers certain financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, including non-GAAP results, adjusted diluted earnings per share, free cash flow/(use), net investment/(debt), EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP effective tax rate and constant currency results. The Company calculates constant currency by translating the prior year results at the current year exchange rate. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, to evaluate the Company"s operating and financial performance and to compare such performance to that of prior periods and to the performance of the Company"s competitors. Also, the Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making operational and financial decisions and in establishing operational goals. The Company also believes providing these non-GAAP financial measures to investors, as a supplement to GAAP financial measures, helps investors evaluate the Company"s operating and financial performance and trends in the Company"s business, consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends. The Company also believes these non-GAAP financial measures may be useful to investors in comparing its performance to the performance of other companies, although its non-GAAP financial measures are specific to the Company and the non-GAAP financial measures of other companies may not be calculated in the same manner. The Company provides EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA because the Company believes that investors and securities analysts will find EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to be useful measures for evaluating the Company"s operating performance and comparing the Company"s operating performance with that of similar companies that have different capital structures and for evaluating the Company"s ability to meet the Company"s future debt service, capital expenditures and working capital requirements. The Company is also providing EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA in light of the Company"s credit agreement and 8.5% senior notes due 2024. For additional information regarding the Company"s use of non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the Company"s financial statements as published under https://investors.dieboldnixdorf.com/.

North Canton, February 11, 2020



Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

Notifying Person:



Stephen A. Virostek



Vice President, Investor Relations



Telephone +1 (330) 490-6319



Facsimile +1 (330) 490-3794



stephen.virostek@dieboldnixdorf.com