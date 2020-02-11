Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 51. Interim Report



On 21 January 2019, the board of directors of Linde plc has authorised a share repurchase programme for up to USD 6.0 billion of its ordinary shares. Under this program, Linde plc may acquire shares in the period from 19 February 2019 through 1 February 2021. Linde plc announced the terms of this program on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.





In the period from 03.02.2020 through 07.02.2020, shares were repurchased under the programme by brokers on markets in the United States and Germany (XETA) as follows:



United States

Germany (XETA)

Total

Trading Date

Aggregated Volume (shares)

Weighted Average Price (USD)1

Aggregated Volume (shares)

Weighted Average Price (EUR)1

Aggregated Volume (shares)

03.02.2020

68.036

206,4290

29.000

184,7475

97.036

04.02.2020

31.157

212,6496

12.000

190,7573

43.157

05.02.2020

25.000

215,3316

10.000

195,6055

35.000

06.02.2020

25.000

216,2748

10.000

196,3568

35.000

07.02.2020

25.000

214,3876

10.000

195,9415

35.000



1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.

Further details about the buy-back programme and the above transactions (including venues) are available on the investor relations section of Linde plc"s website (https://investors.linde.com/en/stock-and-dividend-information#share-buyback, short URL: https://t1p.de/share-buyback ).

Guildford, United Kingdom, 11.02.2020

Linde plc