On 21 January 2019, the board of directors of Linde plc has authorised a share repurchase programme for up to USD 6.0 billion of its ordinary shares. Under this program, Linde plc may acquire shares in the period from 19 February 2019 through 1 February 2021. Linde plc announced the terms of this program on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.


In the period from 03.02.2020 through 07.02.2020, shares were repurchased under the programme by brokers on markets in the United States and Germany (XETA) as follows:











































  United States Germany (XETA) Total
Trading Date Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (USD)1 Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (EUR)1 Aggregated Volume (shares)
03.02.2020 68.036 206,4290 29.000 184,7475 97.036
04.02.2020 31.157 212,6496 12.000 190,7573 43.157
05.02.2020 25.000 215,3316 10.000 195,6055 35.000
06.02.2020 25.000 216,2748 10.000 196,3568 35.000
07.02.2020 25.000 214,3876 10.000 195,9415 35.000

 

1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.



Further details about the buy-back programme and the above transactions (including venues) are available on the investor relations section of Linde plc"s website (https://investors.linde.com/en/stock-and-dividend-information#share-buyback, short URL: https://t1p.de/share-buyback ).



Guildford, United Kingdom, 11.02.2020



Linde plc















