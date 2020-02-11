KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA / Share buyback program / 4th Interim Announcement and Announcement of completion

-----

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 4th Interim Announcement and Announcement of completion

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA / Share buyback

In the period from February 3, 2020 up to and including February 4, 2020, KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA bought back a total of 5,740 shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA within the framework of the share buyback program. In the announcement of December 18, 2019, pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, it was communicated that the repurchase of treasury shares would commence on January 9, 2020 (earliest possible acquisition date). The share buyback commenced on January 15, 2020. The sole purpose of acquiring the shares is to fulfill obligations from the Employee Stock Program within the meaning of Art. 5 paragraph 2 c) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from February 3, 2020 up to and including February 4, 2020, and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date

Total number of shares bought back (number)

Average stock market prize (EUR)

Volume (EUR)

February 3, 2020

3,554

55.7505

198,137.2770

February 4, 2020

2,186

55.4804

121,280.1544









In total

5,740

55.6476

319,417.4314



The share buyback program is completed. The total number of shares which have been bought back by KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA within the framework of the share buyback program initiated on January 9, 2020, (earliest possible acquisition date) thus amounts to 52,315 shares. This corresponds to approx. 0.16 % of the share capital. The purchase price paid at the stock exchange was in average EUR 56.5266. The total consideration that was paid for the shares amounts to EUR 2,957,191.1439.

Further information pursuant to Article 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available online under https://www.kws.com/corp/en/company/investor-relations/financial-news/employee-participation/.

The purchase of the KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA shares was carried out by a bank assigned by KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Einbeck, February 11, 2020

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA

The Executive Board of the personally liable partner