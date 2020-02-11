DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Telekom AG: New York Court decides in favor of T-Mobile Sprint Merger
2020. február 11., kedd, 14:50
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Telekom AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
Bonn, February 11th, 2020
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Telekom AG
|Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
|53113 Bonn
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)228 181-88880
|Fax:
|+49 (0)228 181-88899
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@telekom.de
|Internet:
|www.telekom.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005557508
|WKN:
|555750
|Indices:
|DAX, TecDAX, EURO STOXX 50
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange; London, Amsterdam, NYSE, OTC QX, Tokyo
|EQS News ID:
|972673
