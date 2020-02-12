



Nanogate SE: CEO Ralf Zastrau resigns from his position

Göttelborn, Germany, February 11, 2020. Ralf Zastrau, Chief Executive Officer of Nanogate SE, is resigning from his position in agreement with the Supervisory Board due to personal reasons with effect from March 31, 2020. Zastrau co-founded Nanogate, a leading global technology company for design-oriented, multifunctional components and surfaces, in 1999 and has led it since then. He has acted as CEO since the company"s initial public offering in 2006. No successor was named by the Supervisory Board. Going forward, the Management Board will be composed of Götz Gollan (CFO) and Robert Wittmann (COO). In the future, Ralf Zastrau will accompany the realignment of the Group as part of its ongoing future-oriented program in the capacity of advisor to the Management Board.

Klaus-Günter Vennemann, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, regrets the departure of Ralf Zastrau: "With his strategic vision, Ralf Zastrau transformed a startup into an internationally active company and established Nanogate as an innovation partner for international groups. We deeply regret that he has decided to resign from his position due to personal reasons. We thank him for his readiness to further accompany the realignment of Nanogate in the capacity of advisor and look forward to continuing to work with him."

Nanogate SE

Nanogate (ISIN DE000A0JKHC9) is a leading global technology company for design-oriented, multifunctional components and surfaces. The Group employs around 1,800 people. Nanogate develops and produces design-oriented surfaces and components and enhances them with additional properties (e.g. nonstick, scratchproof, anticorrosive). The Group has first-class references (e.g. Airbus, Audi, August Brötje, BMW, BSH Hausgeräte, Daimler, FILA, Ford, Fresenius, GM, Jaguar, Junghans, Porsche and Volkswagen). Several hundred mass production projects for customers have already been implemented successfully. The Nanogate Group is represented on both sides of the Atlantic and in India.

True to its slogan "Reinventing the Possible", Nanogate is a long-standing innovation partner who opens up the diverse possibilities offered by new materials to companies in a wide range of industries. It aims to improve customers" products and processes and to provide environmental benefits by using multifunctional surfaces, such as those made of plastic or metal, and innovative plastic components. The Group focuses on attractive applications, primarily for the mobility, aviation, home appliances, interior, leisure, and medical sectors - its target industries. As a systems provider, Nanogate broadly covers the value chain: design and engineering, materials development for surface systems, series coating of various different substrates as well as the production and enhancement of complete plastic components. The main value drivers are the opening up of international markets and the development of new applications, particularly for the three strategic areas Intelligent Surfaces, New Mobility and Artificial Metals.

