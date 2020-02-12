DGAP-News: IuteCredit: Reports unaudited 12M 2019 results on 18 February 2020 - Invitation to earnings call on 19 February 2020
2020. február 12., szerda, 15:15
IuteCredit: Reports unaudited 12M 2019 results on 18 February 2020
Tallinn, Estonia, 12 February 2020. IuteCredit Europe ("ICE"), a leading European personal finance group, cordially invites investors and analysts to an earnings call with the Management Board on 19 February 2020, 10.00 CET, following the publication of its unaudited 12M 2019 results on 18 February 2020.
Earnings Call:
CEO Tarmo Sild and CFO Kristel Kurvits will comment on the unaudited results by means of a presentation. The call will be held in English.
Please register here: http://emea.directeventreg.com/registration/5759877.
The corresponding presentation will be available on the Company"s website prior to the earnings call.
IuteCredit
Evelin Kanter, Group Chief Legal Officer (CLO)
As of 30/09/2019, the IuteCredit team had grown to 341 employees, including the Management and IT team. The entire IuteCredit team processed almost 470,000 loan applications in 9M 2019. IuteCredit manages more than 500,000 customers with over 90 million EUR of gross loan principal in its database.
IuteCredit"s loan products are unsecured consumer loans with maturities between 1 month and 36 months and car-secured loans with maturities up to 60 months.
The mission of IuteCredit is to create the extraordinary experience in personal finance by exceeding customers" expectations.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|IuteCredit Finance S.à.r.l.
|14, rue Edward Steichen
|2540 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|ISIN:
|XS2033386603
|WKN:
|A2R5LG
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt
|EQS News ID:
|973797
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
973797 12.02.2020
