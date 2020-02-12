





















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen

















12.02.2020 / 16:00









Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.











































1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:

Dr.

Vorname:

Ralf

Nachname(n):

Koeppe



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Vorstand







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

WashTec AG





b) LEI

391200HHWCQ0KBSG9U91



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE0007507501





b) Art des Geschäfts

Aktienkauf - Gemeinschaftsdepot mit Ehefrau





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

54,80 EUR





2904,40 EUR



55,00 EUR





6380,00 EUR



54,90 EUR





3843,00 EUR



55,10 EUR





19891,10 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

55,0308 EUR





33018,5000 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

2020-02-11; UTC+1





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



