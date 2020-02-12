DGAP-DD: WashTec AG deutsch

Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








12.02.2020 / 16:00




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name






Titel: Dr.
Vorname: Ralf
Nachname(n): Koeppe

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

WashTec AG


b) LEI

391200HHWCQ0KBSG9U91 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE0007507501


b) Art des Geschäfts

Aktienkauf - Gemeinschaftsdepot mit Ehefrau


c) Preis(e) und Volumen






















Preis(e) Volumen
54,80 EUR 2904,40 EUR
55,00 EUR 6380,00 EUR
54,90 EUR 3843,00 EUR
55,10 EUR 19891,10 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
55,0308 EUR 33018,5000 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2020-02-11; UTC+1


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: WashTec AG

Argonstraße 7

86153 Augsburg

Deutschland
Internet: www.washtec.de





 
