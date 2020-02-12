DGAP-DD: WashTec AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Ralf
Last name(s): Koeppe

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

WashTec AG


b) LEI

391200HHWCQ0KBSG9U91 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007507501


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition - Joint share deposit with wife


c) Price(s) and volume(s)






















Price(s) Volume(s)
54.80 EUR 2904.40 EUR
55.00 EUR 6380.00 EUR
54.90 EUR 3843.00 EUR
55.10 EUR 19891.10 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
55.0308 EUR 33018.5000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-02-11; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: WashTec AG

Argonstraße 7

86153 Augsburg

Germany
Internet: www.washtec.de





 
