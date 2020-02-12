DGAP-News: Stabilus S.A.: Annual General Meeting approves a dividend of EUR 1.10 per share
2020. február 12., szerda, 16:55
Stabilus S.A.: Annual General Meeting approves a dividend of EUR 1.10 per share
Luxembourg/Koblenz, February 12, 2020 - Today in Luxembourg, the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Stabilus S.A. (ISIN: LU1066226637), one of the world"s leading providers of gas springs, damping solutions and electromechanical drives for motion control, approved each AGM agenda item with more than 95 percent of the votes. The company will thus pay a dividend for the 2019 fiscal year (which ended on September 30, 2019) of EUR 1.10 per share (previous year: EUR 1.00). This is equivalent to a total payout of EUR 27.2 million and a distribution ratio of 33.7 percent of the company"s consolidated net income.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Stabilus S.A.
|2, rue Albert Borschette
|L-1246 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 286 770 1
|Fax:
|+352 286 770 99
|E-mail:
|info.lu@stabilus.com
|Internet:
|www.stabilus.com
|ISIN:
|LU1066226637
|WKN:
|A113Q5
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|973915
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
973915 12.02.2020
