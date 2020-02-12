



CORPORATE NEWS

Stabilus S.A.: Annual General Meeting approves a dividend of EUR 1.10 per share

Luxembourg/Koblenz, February 12, 2020 - Today in Luxembourg, the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Stabilus S.A. (ISIN: LU1066226637), one of the world"s leading providers of gas springs, damping solutions and electromechanical drives for motion control, approved each AGM agenda item with more than 95 percent of the votes. The company will thus pay a dividend for the 2019 fiscal year (which ended on September 30, 2019) of EUR 1.10 per share (previous year: EUR 1.00). This is equivalent to a total payout of EUR 27.2 million and a distribution ratio of 33.7 percent of the company"s consolidated net income.





60.4 percent of the company equity was represented at the AGM. Details of the number of votes cast and the resolutions approved will shortly be made available on the Stabilus website at www.ir.stabilus.com/agm.

About Stabilus



As one of the world"s leading suppliers of gas springs, damping solutions and electromechanical drives, Stabilus has for eight decades been demonstrating its expertise in the automotive industry and a variety of other sectors. Gas springs, dampers and electromechanical POWERISE drives from Stabilus optimize opening, closing, lifting, lowering and adjusting operations, and also protect against vibrations. Employing a workforce of more than six thousand worldwide, the company has its operational headquarters in Koblenz. Stabilus has reported sales revenues of EUR 951.3 million in the 2019 fiscal year. Stabilus has a global production network encompassing plants in eleven countries. Additionally, the Group maintains regional offices and relations to sales partners in over fifty countries in Europe, North, Central and South America, and in Asia Pacific. Stabilus is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and included in the SDAX index.

Important Notice



This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Stabilus Group management and other information currently available to Stabilus. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here.