DGAP-News: Stabilus S.A.: Hauptversammlung beschließt Dividende in Höhe von 1,10 Euro je Aktie
2020. február 12., szerda, 16:55
Stabilus S.A.: Hauptversammlung beschließt Dividende in Höhe von 1,10 Euro je Aktie
Luxemburg/Koblenz, 12. Februar 2020 - Die Hauptversammlung der Stabilus S.A. (ISIN: LU1066226637), einem weltweit führenden Anbieter von Gasfedern, Dämpfern und elektromechanischen Antrieben zur Bewegungssteuerung, hat heute in Luxemburg alle Tagungsordnungspunkte mit jeweils mehr als 95 Prozent der abgegebenen Stimmen angenommen. Die Gesellschaft wird daher für das Geschäftsjahr 2019 (endete 30. September 2019) eine Dividende in Höhe von 1,10 Euro je Aktie ausschütten (Vorjahr: 1,00 Euro). Dies entspricht insgesamt rund 27,2 Millionen Euro und einer Ausschüttungsquote von 33,7 Prozent des konsolidierten Nettogewinns.
