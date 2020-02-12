





DGAP-News: Stabilus S.A.





/ Schlagwort(e): Hauptversammlung/Dividende













Stabilus S.A.: Hauptversammlung beschließt Dividende in Höhe von 1,10 Euro je Aktie

















12.02.2020 / 16:55









Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.









CORPORATE NEWS



Stabilus S.A.: Hauptversammlung beschließt Dividende in Höhe von 1,10 Euro je Aktie



Luxemburg/Koblenz, 12. Februar 2020 - Die Hauptversammlung der Stabilus S.A. (ISIN: LU1066226637), einem weltweit führenden Anbieter von Gasfedern, Dämpfern und elektromechanischen Antrieben zur Bewegungssteuerung, hat heute in Luxemburg alle Tagungsordnungspunkte mit jeweils mehr als 95 Prozent der abgegebenen Stimmen angenommen. Die Gesellschaft wird daher für das Geschäftsjahr 2019 (endete 30. September 2019) eine Dividende in Höhe von 1,10 Euro je Aktie ausschütten (Vorjahr: 1,00 Euro). Dies entspricht insgesamt rund 27,2 Millionen Euro und einer Ausschüttungsquote von 33,7 Prozent des konsolidierten Nettogewinns.





Die Präsenz auf der Hauptversammlung betrug 60,4 Prozent des Grundkapitals. Die detaillierten Abstimmungsergebnisse werden zeitnah auf der Website der Stabilus S.A. unter www.ir.stabilus.com/agm bereitgestellt.



Investorenkontakt:



Andreas Schröder



Tel.: +352 286 770 21



E-Mail: anschroeder@stabilus.com



Pressekontakt:



Tobias Eberle



Tel.: +49 69 794090 24



E-Mail: Tobias.Eberle@charlesbarker.de



Charles Barker Corporate Communications



Über Stabilus



Als weltweit führender Anbieter von Gasfedern, Dämpfern und elektromechanischen Antrieben beweist Stabilus seine Expertise seit acht Jahrzehnten in der Automobilindustrie und vielen weiteren Branchen. Mit Gasfedern, Dämpfern und elektromechanischen POWERISE-Antrieben optimiert Stabilus das Öffnen, Schließen, Heben, Senken sowie Verstellen und bietet Schutz vor Schwingungen und Vibrationen. Das Unternehmen hat sein Stammwerk in Koblenz und beschäftigt weltweit mehr als sechstausend Mitarbeiter. Im Geschäftsjahr 2019 erzielte Stabilus einen Umsatz von 951,3 Millionen Euro. Stabilus verfügt über ein globales Produktionsnetzwerk in elf Ländern. Durch Regionalbüros und Vertriebspartner ist Stabilus darüber hinaus in mehr als fünfzig Ländern in Europa, Nord-, Mittel- und Südamerika sowie im asiatisch-pazifischen Raum vertreten. Die Stabilus S.A. notiert an der Deutschen Börse im Prime Standard und ist im SDAX-Index vertreten.



Wichtiger Hinweis



Diese Pressemitteilung enthält möglicherweise bestimmte in die Zukunft gerichtete Aussagen, die auf den gegenwärtigen Annahmen und Prognosen der Unternehmensleitung der Stabilus Gruppe und anderen derzeit verfügbaren Informationen beruhen. Verschiedene bekannte wie auch unbekannte Risiken und Ungewissheiten sowie sonstige Faktoren können dazu führen, dass die tatsächlichen Ergebnisse, die Finanzlage, die Entwicklung oder die Leistung der Gesellschaft wesentlich von den hier abgegebenen Einschätzungen abweichen.



























12.02.2020 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



