/ MLP SE / Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - Concluding notification






12.02.2020 / 17:26



MLP SE / Share buyback



In the time period from February 10, 2020 until and including February 11, 2020, a number of 29,605 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of MLP SE. The beginning of the share buyback on January 2, 2020 was disclosed on December 17, 2019 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) Regulation (EU) No 596/201 and Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegation Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.












Day of purchase Aggregated volumen in shares Average price (EUR)
10.02.2020 18,773 5.8672
11.02.2020 10,832 5.8470

 

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of MLP SE

(www.mlp-se.com).



The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of January 2, 2020 until and including February 11, 2020 amounts to 566,000 shares.



The purchase of the shares of MLP SE is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by MLP SE.



We have completed our share buyback programme early within the published acquisition period from January 2, 2020 (earliest possible acquisition date) to May 31, 2020 (latest possible acquisition date).















Language: English
MLP SE

Alte Heerstraße 40

69168 Wiesloch

Germany
www.mlp-se.de





 
