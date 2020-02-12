MLP SE / Share buyback

In the time period from February 10, 2020 until and including February 11, 2020, a number of 29,605 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of MLP SE. The beginning of the share buyback on January 2, 2020 was disclosed on December 17, 2019 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) Regulation (EU) No 596/201 and Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegation Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Day of purchase

Aggregated volumen in shares

Average price (EUR)

10.02.2020

18,773

5.8672

11.02.2020

10,832

5.8470



The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of MLP SE



(www.mlp-se.com).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of January 2, 2020 until and including February 11, 2020 amounts to 566,000 shares.

The purchase of the shares of MLP SE is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by MLP SE.

We have completed our share buyback programme early within the published acquisition period from January 2, 2020 (earliest possible acquisition date) to May 31, 2020 (latest possible acquisition date).