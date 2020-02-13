DGAP-DD: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA deutsch

1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Udo
Nachname(n): Müller

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA


b) LEI

529900MBF3N1ATE55378 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Derivat
Beschreibung: Verkaufsoptionen auf Aktie, diese geführt unter
ISIN: DE0007493991


b) Art des Geschäfts

Verkauf von Put-Optionen für 100.000 Aktien an der Ströer SE & Co. KGaA mit Verfallsdatum 18.12.2020 und einem Ausübungskurs (Strike) von EUR 84,00


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
11,74 EUR 1174000,00 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
11,74 EUR 1174000,00 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2020-02-11; UTC+1


f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes














