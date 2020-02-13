DGAP-Adhoc: CompuGroup Medical SE attracts Dirk Wössner as CEO; Frank Gotthardt will join the supervisory body
2020. február 12., szerda, 21:31
DGAP-Ad-hoc: CompuGroup Medical SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Today, the supervisory board (Aufsichtsrat) of CompuGroup Medical SE resolved to appoint Dr. Dirk Wössner (51) to succeed Frank Gotthardt (69) as member and chairman of the management board (Vorstand) (CEO) of the Company. Provided that the legal requirements will be met, it is intended that Frank Gotthardt joins the supervisory board of the Company and becomes its chairman. Frank Gotthardt will remain the majority shareholder and, in his future position, will support the new CEO in an advisory capacity on strategic aspects relating to the further development of the Company.
Dr. Dirk Wössner is currently a member of the management board of Deutsche Telekom AG and spokesman of the managing directors (Geschäftsführung) of Telekom Deutschland GmbH and is responsible for the business in Germany since 1 January 2018. His appointment as member and chairman of the Company"s management board took place with effect as of the expiration of his current employment contract, which - subject to potential earlier termination - has a remaining term until 31 December 2020.
If the annual general meeting of the Company in May 2020 approves the resolutions proposed by the management and supervisory board to transform the Company into a SE & Co. KGaA, the management of the Company will in future be in the hands of the administrative board (Verwaltungsrat) and the executive directors (geschäftsführende Direktoren) of the general partner-SE (Komplementär-SE) of the transformed Company. In this case, Dr. Dirk Wössner will be chairman of the executive directors and a member of the administrative board of the general partner-SE. Frank Gotthardt is then intended to be the chairman of the administrative board.
Contact:
Claudia Thomé
Head of Investor Relations
CompuGroup Medical SE
email: claudia.thome@cgm.com
phone +49 261 8000 7030
phone +49 261 8000 6200
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CompuGroup Medical SE
|Maria Trost 21
|56070 Koblenz
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)261 8000 6200
|Fax:
|+49 (0)261 8000 3200
|E-mail:
|investor@cgm.com
|Internet:
|www.cgm.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005437305
|WKN:
|543730
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|974343
