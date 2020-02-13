DGAP-Adhoc: CompuGroup Medical SE attracts Dirk Wössner as CEO; Frank Gotthardt will join the supervisory body

2020. február 12., szerda, 21:31





DGAP-Ad-hoc: CompuGroup Medical SE / Key word(s): Personnel


CompuGroup Medical SE attracts Dirk Wössner as CEO; Frank Gotthardt will join the supervisory body


12-Feb-2020 / 21:31 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Today, the supervisory board (Aufsichtsrat) of CompuGroup Medical SE resolved to appoint Dr. Dirk Wössner (51) to succeed Frank Gotthardt (69) as member and chairman of the management board (Vorstand) (CEO) of the Company. Provided that the legal requirements will be met, it is intended that Frank Gotthardt joins the supervisory board of the Company and becomes its chairman. Frank Gotthardt will remain the majority shareholder and, in his future position, will support the new CEO in an advisory capacity on strategic aspects relating to the further development of the Company.



Dr. Dirk Wössner is currently a member of the management board of Deutsche Telekom AG and spokesman of the managing directors (Geschäftsführung) of Telekom Deutschland GmbH and is responsible for the business in Germany since 1 January 2018. His appointment as member and chairman of the Company"s management board took place with effect as of the expiration of his current employment contract, which - subject to potential earlier termination - has a remaining term until 31 December 2020.



If the annual general meeting of the Company in May 2020 approves the resolutions proposed by the management and supervisory board to transform the Company into a SE & Co. KGaA, the management of the Company will in future be in the hands of the administrative board (Verwaltungsrat) and the executive directors (geschäftsführende Direktoren) of the general partner-SE (Komplementär-SE) of the transformed Company. In this case, Dr. Dirk Wössner will be chairman of the executive directors and a member of the administrative board of the general partner-SE. Frank Gotthardt is then intended to be the chairman of the administrative board.




Contact:

Claudia Thomé

Head of Investor Relations

CompuGroup Medical SE

email: claudia.thome@cgm.com

phone +49 261 8000 7030

phone +49 261 8000 6200







12-Feb-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de




























Language: English
Company: CompuGroup Medical SE

Maria Trost 21

56070 Koblenz

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)261 8000 6200
Fax: +49 (0)261 8000 3200
E-mail: investor@cgm.com
Internet: www.cgm.com
ISIN: DE0005437305
WKN: 543730
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 974343





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



974343  12-Feb-2020 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=974343&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum