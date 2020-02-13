DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest plc; increases bond volume by a further 12 million euros to a total of 17 million euros
2020. február 13., csütörtök, 08:00
Media and Games Invest plc increases bond volume by a further 12 million euros to a total of 17 million euros
February 13, 2020 - Media and Games Invest plc ("MGI", ISIN: MT000000580101; Symbol: M8G) has successfully increased its MGI 2019/2024 bond (ISIN DE000A2R4KF3) by a further EUR 12 million as part of a subsequent selective placement to institutional investors. The placement was carried out in several tranches at prices between 100 and 101 percent. Parts of the proceeds of the placement have already been used for M&A and general corporate purposes. The free funds from the placement are to be used, among other things, to optimize the investment structure. The bond has a total volume of up to EUR 25 million. The company plans to place further tranches if financing requirements become necessary.
The bearer bonds have a nominal amount of EUR 1,000. The interest coupon amounts to 7.00 percent p.a. with quarterly interest payments. The next payment will be made on April 11, 2020. The inclusion in trading on the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange took place on 11 October 2019. The bond has a term until 11 October 2024 at the latest. An early redemption by the issuer is possible in whole or in part for the first time in October 2021 at 103 percent of the nominal value. Further early redemption options exist in October 2022 (102 percent) and October 2023 (101 percent). The covenants include a minimum equity ratio of the MGI Group of 25 percent. The transaction was accompanied by ICF BANK AG as Sole Lead Manager.
The bond has been designated by KFM Deutsche Mittelstand AG in its "KFM Barometer SME Bonds October 2019" as attractive and awarded 4 out of 5 stars.
Disclaimer
This press release contains possible forward-looking statements that are based on the current assumptions and forecasts of the company management of Media and Games plc or companies associated with it. Various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, as well as other factors, could mean that the actual results, financial circumstances, the development or performance of Media and Games invest plc and the companies associated with it may deviate significantly from the estimations presented here. Neither Media and Games Invest plc nor the companies associated with it are obligated to update this sort of forward-looking statement or adjust them to future results or developments.
Press contact:
Issuer
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Media and Games Invest plc
|St. Christopher Street 168
|VLT 1467 Valletta
|Malta
|Phone:
|+356 21 22 7553
|Fax:
|+356 21 22 7667
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@Media-and-Games-invest.com
|Internet:
|https://media-and-games-invest.com/
|ISIN:
|MT0000580101
|WKN:
|A1JGT0
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|974491
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
974491 13.02.2020
