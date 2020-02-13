DGAP-AFR: HUGO BOSS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

HUGO BOSS AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 05, 2020

Address: https://group.hugoboss.com/fileadmin/media/hbnews/user_upload/Investor_Relations/Finanzberichte/2020/HUGO_BOSS_Jahresabschluss_AG_2019.pdf


Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 05, 2020

Address: https://group.hugoboss.com/fileadmin/media/hbnews/user_upload/Investor_Relations/Finanzberichte/2020/HUGO_BOSS_Financial_Statements_AG_2019.pdf

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 05, 2020

Address: https://group.hugoboss.com/fileadmin/media/hbnews/user_upload/Investor_Relations/Finanzberichte/2020/HUGO_BOSS_Geschaeftsbericht_2019.pdf


Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 05, 2020

Address: https://group.hugoboss.com/fileadmin/media/hbnews/user_upload/Investor_Relations/Finanzberichte/2020/HUGO_BOSS_Annual_Report_2019.pdf













Language: English
Company: HUGO BOSS AG

Dieselstraße 12

72555 Metzingen

Germany
Internet: www.hugoboss.com





 
