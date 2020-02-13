DGAP-Ad-hoc: OHB SE / Key word(s): Forecast





OHB SE: OHB SE confirms guidance and expects positive operating cash flow for 2019, guidance for 2020 negatively impacted by Ariane program, therefore partly below market expectations





13-Feb-2020





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





13 February 2020. Today, the Management Board of OHB SE (Prime Standard, ISIN DE0005936124) confirmed its guidance for total revenues, EBITDA and EBIT in 2019 and expects a positive operating cash flow in the past fiscal year.

The Management Board of OHB SE also decided on the guidance for total revenues, EBITDA and EBIT for the current fiscal year. In some cases, these figures are below market expectations.



OHB SE expects an increase in total revenues to EUR 1.1 billion, an EBITDA of EUR 80 million and an EBIT of EUR 44 million for fiscal 2020. Due to the lower order numbers in the launcher program Ariane 5 and the changed market outlook for the successor program Ariane 6, in which a Group company is a major supplier, the forecast key figures for the Aerospace + Industrial Products division are expected to decline. This will lead to a decrease in the EBIT of the entire Group in the 2020 business year.

At today"s Capital Market Day, the Company will also present its "OHB 2025" strategy. The central element is the establishment of a third business unit "OHB Digital". In the years to come, the Group is expected to achieve significant growth on account of the new business unit and the high project acquisition potential in the Space Systems business unit. Total revenues will continue to rise year-on-year, with annual growth reaching EUR 1.5 billion and a simultaneous increase in EBIT margins by 2025.

