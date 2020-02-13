DGAP-Adhoc: OHB SE: OHB SE confirms guidance and expects positive operating cash flow for 2019, guidance for 2020 negatively impacted by Ariane program, therefore partly below market expectations
2020. február 13., csütörtök, 10:49
DGAP-Ad-hoc: OHB SE / Key word(s): Forecast
13 February 2020. Today, the Management Board of OHB SE (Prime Standard, ISIN DE0005936124) confirmed its guidance for total revenues, EBITDA and EBIT in 2019 and expects a positive operating cash flow in the past fiscal year.
The Management Board of OHB SE also decided on the guidance for total revenues, EBITDA and EBIT for the current fiscal year. In some cases, these figures are below market expectations.
At today"s Capital Market Day, the Company will also present its "OHB 2025" strategy. The central element is the establishment of a third business unit "OHB Digital". In the years to come, the Group is expected to achieve significant growth on account of the new business unit and the high project acquisition potential in the Space Systems business unit. Total revenues will continue to rise year-on-year, with annual growth reaching EUR 1.5 billion and a simultaneous increase in EBIT margins by 2025.
Contact:
Investor Relations
Martina Lilienthal
Tel.: +49 421 - 2020-7200
Fax: +49 421 - 2020-613
E-Mail: martina.lilienthal@ohb.de
Corporate Communications
Günther Hörbst
Tel.: +49 421 - 2020-9438
E-Mail: guenther.hoerbst@ohb.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|OHB SE
|Manfred-Fuchs-Platz 2-4
|28359 Bremen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)421 2020 8
|Fax:
|+49 (0)421 2020 613
|E-mail:
|ir@ohb.de
|Internet:
|www.ohb.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005936124
|WKN:
|593612
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|974705
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
974705 13-Feb-2020 CET/CEST
