1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: André
Last name(s): Kolbinger

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

wallstreet:online AG


b) LEI

39120021VUEJYNGL7R59 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2GS609


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
52 EUR 1040000 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
52 EUR 1040000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-02-11; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: wallstreet:online AG

Seydelstraße 18

10117 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.wallstreet-online.de





 
