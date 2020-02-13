DGAP-News: Illness is more than suffering: CENTOGENE Launches Annual International Rare Disease Film Festival
Illness is more than suffering: CENTOGENE Launches Annual International Rare Disease Film Festival
Kick-off at International Rare Disease Day event, February 29, 2020 at E-Werk Berlin
About CENTOGENE
The Company"s platform includes epidemiologic, phenotypic and genetic data that reflects a global population, and also a biobank of these patients" blood samples. CENTOGENE believes this represents the only platform that comprehensively analyzes multi-level data to improve the understanding of rare hereditary diseases, which can aid in the identification of patients and improve our pharmaceutical partners" ability to bring orphan drugs to the market. As of December 31, 2019, the Company collaborated with over 35 pharmaceutical partners for over 40 different rare diseases.
