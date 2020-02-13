



PRESS RELEASE

Illness is more than suffering: CENTOGENE Launches Annual International Rare Disease Film Festival

Kick-off at International Rare Disease Day event, February 29, 2020 at E-Werk Berlin



Cambridge, MA, USA & Rostock/Berlin, Germany, February 13, 2020: CENTOGENE, the world leader in diagnostics for rare hereditary diseases, will be raising public awareness of these diseases and all those affected. CENTOGENE"s upcoming Rare Disease Day 2020 events will bring scientists, patients, patient organizations, and renowned cultural professionals together, where a global rare disease film competition will be launched.





"Art is the universal global language that can visualize emotions and reach people of all cultures," said Prof. Arndt Rolfs, Founder and CEO of CENTOGENE. "Film in particular is ideally suited to encapsulating the complexity of the subject of rare diseases."





CENTOGENE"s Rare Disease Day 2020 event in Berlin will provide filmmakers, directors and authors with inspiration for their own creative contributions. In 2021, CENTOGENE will host the annual International Rare Disease Film Festival in Berlin for the first time and present the award-winning films to a global audience. The jury will be tasked with selecting the best in 2021, and CENTOGENE was able to secure several prominent experts amongst the cultural scene.





The kick-off event - CENTOGENE"s Rare Disease Day 2020, will start in the morning of February 29th, with a conference program that includes Berlin and also greetings from events taking place in Lahore (Pakistan) and in Mexico City. Rare disease patients and their families as well as highly-commited doctors and representatives of patient organizations will have the chance to use this event as a unique platform to discuss the daily challenges surrounding rare diseases. Researchers and biotech experts will also discuss new methods for early diagnosis and provide insights into innovative treatment concepts.





In the afternoon of 29th February in Berlin, a musical program will present exceptional, rare talents, such as the percussionist Christoph Sietzen, the marimba ensemble Wave Quartet, and the Austrian jazz band Shake Stew, as well as contributions from filmmakers who have personally dealt with rare diseases. On display will also be works from award-winning directors, such as David Sieveking and Elle Ralph; Tom Neitzke will display his film "Working with the Children"s Hospital in Lahore" that shares the everyday life experiences of those affected in Pakistan.





As part of the festival, CENTOGENE will provide details on the film competition that will immediately commence following the 2020 events. "We are excited to have incised the creative energy of high caliber artists for our film competition", said Arndt Rolfs. "This will help the topic of rare diseases gain the attention it deserves - after all, it affects over 350 million people worldwide."



More information can be found online:

www.rdd2020.eu

