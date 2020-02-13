



DGAP-News: EBD Group





/ Key word(s): Conference













EBD Group: BIO-Europe Spring(R) comes to Paris for the springtime life science partnering event not to be missed

















13.02.2020 / 14:03









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





BIO-Europe Spring(R) comes to Paris for the springtime life science partnering event not to be missed



Munich, Germany and Paris, France - February 13, 2020: The fourteenth annual BIO-Europe Spring(R) international partnering conference meets for the second time in beautiful Paris, France, March 23-25 at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles. The event is produced by EBD Group and hosted by Medicen Paris Region, together with Choose Paris Region and the Paris Region Council.







More than 2,500 senior executives from 1,400+ leading international biotech and pharmaceutical companies, investors and business development team members will attend this annual event, held this year in one of Europe"s epicenters for life sciences, bringing together world-renowned research clusters, universities and innovative companies. The region is especially attractive for startups and SMEs thanks to the availability of public and private funding, access to top R&D talent and a massive marketplace.





"We are very excited to work with EBD Group to make their springtime flagship event a big success in Paris," said Christian Lajoux, Chairman of Medicen Paris Region, the world-class life sciences cluster for the Paris region. "The health-tech ecosystem of the Paris Region is so rich and innovative that it is a great place to find the best experts-clinicians, scientists, startups-to design and build strong collaborative projects and, in the end, high-level therapeutic solutions brought to the market."





Lajoux said, "Our ecosystem is particularly strong in the fields of digital health, innovative biotherapies, biological diagnostic and medical imaging, applied to all therapeutic areas (oncology, neurosciences, immunology, infectiology, rare diseases)."







"BIO-Europe Spring is the most significant industry event of the new year where top executives from global biotech, pharma and finance come together with hundreds of potential partners to negotiate favorable deals for developing therapies and cures," said Pam Putz, Managing Director Europe for EBD Group. "We"re so happy to bring this event back to the wonderful city of Paris."





One-to-one partnering meetings through EBD Group"s partneringONE(R) are a key business strategy that have transformed the drug development industry by facilitating collaboration between innovators and biopharma executives from every corner of the globe. Company presentations include early stage projects, innovative startups, established biotechs and midsize and large pharma companies, as well as a Startup Spotlight sponsored by Lilly.







Last year"s event featured:

15,438 one-to-one meetings



3,600 licensing opportunities posted



2,570 delegates



1,465 companies



100 company presentations



81 exhibitors



55 countries represented



26 workshops and panels



Registration information for BIO-Europe Spring is available online.

# # #

Additional links and information:



Follow BIO-Europe Spring 2020 news and updates on Twitter or on LinkedIn .



About Medicen Paris Region



Medicen Paris Region is a competitiveness cluster for innovative health technologies, with national and international scope. With more than 450 companies, research centers, universities, hospitals and local authorities as members, it aims to position the Paris region as Europe"s leading healthcare cluster. It focuses on five strategic areas: biological diagnostics, diagnostic and interventional imaging, innovative biotherapies, digital health and technotherapies.



About EBD Group



EBD Group"s overriding mission is to help collaborations get started across the life science value chain. Our range of partnering conferences has grown to become the largest and most productive conference platform in the industry. Each one of our landmark events held in key life science markets around the world is powered by our state-of-the-art partnering software, partneringONE(R), that enables delegates to efficiently identify and engage with new opportunities via one-to-one meetings.

Today our events (BIO-Europe(R), BIO-Europe Spring(R), BioPharm America(TM), Biotech Showcase(TM), China Showcase, Digital Medicine & Medtech Showcase, ChinaBio(R) Partnering Forum, Rare Disease Innovation and Partnering Summit, Connecting Cancer, Imagine Health Summit, and BioEquity Europe) annually attract more than 15,000 senior life science executives who engage in over 50,000 one-to-one partnering meetings. These vital one-to-one engagements are the wellspring of deals that drive innovation in our industry.

EBD Group is an Informa company. For more information please visit www.ebdgroup.com.





Media contact:

Kit Muller, EBD Group: +1 760 930 0500; kmuller@ebdgroup.com

European media support:

Anne Hennecke, MC Services AG: +49 211 529 252 22; anne.hennecke@mc-services.eu