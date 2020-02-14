

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Supervisory Board appoints Carsten Lind to the Management Board and has proposed a termination agreement to CEO Rüdiger Andreas Günther





Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Supervisory Board appoints Carsten Lind to the Management Board and has proposed a termination agreement to CEO Rüdiger Andreas Günther





Berlin, 13 February 2020 - The Supervisory Board of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG (ISIN DE000FPH9000) today appointed Carsten Lind to the Management Board of the company. He will join the Management Board until 1 June 2020, possibly earlier. In addition, the Supervisory Board has proposed a termination agreement to the current Chairman of the Management Board, Rüdiger Andreas Günther due to differences in relation to the implementation of the company"s strategy. If the Chairman position in the Management Board becomes vacant, the Supervisory Board plans to appoint Carsten Lind as the new Chairman of the Management Board.





Carsten Lind (54) is a partner at the family holding BAVARIA Industries Group AG und was most recently CEO of Asterion International Group, an established provider of technology-driven business process outsourcing, document management and digital data processing throughout Europe from 2014 to 2018. Previous positions include CEO Sweden and COO Nordics at Fujitsu and CEO/COO Nordics & Baltics at the multinational IT consulting and services company Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC). During his career, Lind has successfully completed numerous transformation processes and has extensive experience in the business services, IT, industrial automation, software and telecommunications sectors.



About Francotyp-Postalia (FP)





The international, listed FP Group with headquarters in Berlin, Germany, is an expert in secure mailing business and secure digital communication processes (FP = "secure digital communication"). As market leader in Germany and Austria, the FP Group offers digital solutions for companies and authorities as well as products and services for efficient mail processing and the consolidation of business mail in the "Software/Digital", "Franking and Inserting" and "Mail Services" segments. The Group generated revenue of more than EUR 200 million in 2018. FP has subsidiaries based in ten different countries and is represented by its own trading network in an additional 40 countries. With a company history spanning more than 97 years, FP possesses a unique DNA in the areas of actuating elements, sensor systems, cryptography and connectivity. FP has a twelve percent share in the global market for franking systems. In the digital sector, it offers unique, highly secure solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT/IIoT) and for signing documents digitally.











Contact:



Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG



Maik Laske



Head of Treasury / M&A / Investor Relations



Tel.: +49 (0)30 220 660 296



Telefax: +49 (0)30 220 660 425



E-Mail: m.laske@francotyp.com

























