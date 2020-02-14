DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Call Invite. Wednesday 4th March 2020
2020. február 13., csütörtök, 21:21
Dialog Semiconductor (XETRA: DLG), a provider of highly integrated power management, Configurable Mixed-signal IC, AC/DC power conversion, solid state lighting and Bluetooth(R) low energy technology, will announce its Fourth Quarter 2019 earnings on Wednesday 4th March 2020.
The call will be conducted in English and will commence at 09.30 (London) / 10.30 (Frankfurt).
To register for the webcast and receive dial in numbers, the conference PIN and a unique User ID- please click on the link below.
https://www.incommglobalevents.com/registration/client/2860/dialog-semiconductor-q4-earnings-call/
In parallel to the call, the analyst presentation will be available at:
https://webcast.openbriefing.com/dialogQ42019/
If you have any difficulties joining the call, please contact Charlotte Phillipson at charlotte.phillipson@fticonsulting.com
We hope you can join us and we look forward to welcoming you to the call on the day.
Contact:
Jose Cano
Director, Investor Relations
jose.cano@diasemi.com
+44(0)1793756961
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
|Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine"s Way
|E1W 1AA London
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|+49 7021 805-412
|Fax:
|+49 7021 805-200
|E-mail:
|jose.cano@diasemi.com
|Internet:
|www.dialog-semiconductor.com
|ISIN:
|GB0059822006
|WKN:
|927200
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|975489
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
975489 13.02.2020
