DGAP-News: Wirecard AG: Preliminary results 2019
2020. február 14., péntek, 07:30
14 February 2020
According to preliminary figures, consolidated sales revenues in 2019 rose to EUR 2.8 billion and thus by around 38 percent (2018: EUR 2.0 billion). Preliminary earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose in the past fiscal year by around 40 percent to EUR 785 million (2018: EUR 561 million). Adjusted for extraordinary expenses for audit, advisory and legal services in Q4/2019, EBITDA amounts to EUR 794 million, an increase of 42 percent.
In the fourth quarter, preliminary consolidated revenues increased by 46 percent to EUR 835 million compared to the same quarter in the previous year (2018: EUR 571 million). Preliminary earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased during this time period by about 41 percent to EUR 232 million at Group level (Q4/2018: EUR 165 million). Adjusted for extraordinary expenses for audit, advisory and legal services which were incurred in Q4, EBITDA for the fourth quarter was EUR 241 million, corresponding to an increase of around 46 percent.
Dr. Markus Braun, CEO Wirecard AG, said: "This is a strong result on our path for profitable growth. Above all, it is very clear evidence of the sustained profitability of our business model. Digital payment transactions have already overtaken cash payments in some countries. Our structural growth drivers reveal considerable potential and are therefore also an outlook for Wirecard"s future."
Alexander von Knoop, CFO Wirecard AG, said: "Wirecard"s financial performance seamlessly continues the good results of previous years. Targeted investments with a constant focus on active cost management have again resulted in outstanding EBITDA in 2019. In addition, we expect a strong cash flow".
For the current fiscal year 2020, the Management Board confirms its outlook and expects earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in a range of EUR 1.0 billion to EUR 1.12 billion.
All results mentioned are preliminary. The audited consolidated financial statements for 2019 will be published on April 8, 2020.
Wirecard AG
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wirecard AG
|Einsteinring 35
|85609 Aschheim b. München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89-4424 1400
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89-4424 1500
|E-mail:
|ir@wirecard.com
|Internet:
|www.wirecard.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007472060
|WKN:
|747206
|Indices:
|DAX, TecDAX, Prime All Share, Technology All Share
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|975619
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
975619 14.02.2020
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks to conquer fashion world
[2019.09.27. 11:46]