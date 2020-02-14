





Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year





Language: German



Date of disclosure: July 08, 2020



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: July 08, 2020



Address:



Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year





Language: German



Date of disclosure: January 13, 2021



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: January 13, 2021



Address:

