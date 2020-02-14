DGAP-AFR: CropEnergies AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

CropEnergies AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year


Language: German

Date of disclosure: July 08, 2020

Address: http://www.cropenergies.com/de/investorrelations/Finanzberichte/


Language: English

Date of disclosure: July 08, 2020

Address: http://www.cropenergies.com/en/investorrelations/Finanzberichte/

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year


Language: German

Date of disclosure: January 13, 2021

Address: http://www.cropenergies.com/de/investorrelations/Finanzberichte/


Language: English

Date of disclosure: January 13, 2021

Address: http://www.cropenergies.com/en/investorrelations/Finanzberichte/













Language: English
Company: CropEnergies AG

Maximilianstr. 10

68165 Mannheim

Germany
Internet: www.cropenergies.com





 
