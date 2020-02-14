





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: CropEnergies AG





/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements













CropEnergies AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

















14.02.2020 / 12:24







Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











Report Type: Annual financial report





Language: German



Date of disclosure: May 13, 2020



Address:



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group





Language: German



Date of disclosure: May 13, 2020



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: May 13, 2020



Address:



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)





Language: German



Date of disclosure: October 07, 2020



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: October 07, 2020



Address:

CropEnergies AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: May 13, 2020Address: http://www.cropenergies.com/de/investorrelations/Finanzberichte/ Language: GermanDate of disclosure: May 13, 2020Address: http://www.cropenergies.com/de/investorrelations/Finanzberichte/ Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: May 13, 2020Address: http://www.cropenergies.com/en/investorrelations/Finanzberichte/ Language: GermanDate of disclosure: October 07, 2020Address: http://www.cropenergies.com/de/investorrelations/Finanzberichte/ Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: October 07, 2020Address: http://www.cropenergies.com/en/investorrelations/Finanzberichte/

























14.02.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



