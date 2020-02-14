DGAP-AFR: CropEnergies AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

CropEnergies AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 13, 2020

Address: http://www.cropenergies.com/de/investorrelations/Finanzberichte/

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 13, 2020

Address: http://www.cropenergies.com/de/investorrelations/Finanzberichte/


Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 13, 2020

Address: http://www.cropenergies.com/en/investorrelations/Finanzberichte/

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: October 07, 2020

Address: http://www.cropenergies.com/de/investorrelations/Finanzberichte/


Language: English

Date of disclosure: October 07, 2020

Address: http://www.cropenergies.com/en/investorrelations/Finanzberichte/













