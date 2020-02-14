DGAP-CMS: Wirecard AG: Release of a capital market information

14.02.2020 / 14:55



Wirecard AG

Aschheim



WKN: 747206 / ISIN: DE0007472060



Share Buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5(1b) und (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052



Acquisition of treasury shares - 11. Interim Announcement



In the period from 06 February 2020 through 13 February 2020, in total 32,142 shares were

acquired as part of the 2019/I share buyback program. The start of the 2019/I share buyback program was announced on 4 November 2019 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.



The total number of shares repurchased in the aforementioned period, the volume-weighted average price and the volume in Euro are as follows:































Buyback date

(MMDDYYYY)		 Total number of shares

acquired		 Volume-weighted average price (Euro) Volume (Euro)
02062020 5,487 139.0757 763,108
02072020 5,410 138.8576 751,220
02102020 5,387 139.6410 752,246
02112020 5,266 142.6269 751,073
02122020 5,300 143.3896 759,965
02132020 5,292 142.5448 754,347

 

The total number of shares acquired so far in the course of the share repurchase amounts to 488,750 shares.



The share buyback was carried out by a bank commissioned by Wirecard AG exclusively via the stock exchange in the electronic XETRA trading system.



Information on the individual transactions and on the daily trading volume referred to in Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 are published on the internet at the following link:



https://ir.wirecard.com/websites/wc/English/2000/share.html#sharebuyback



Aschheim, 14 February 2020



Wirecard AG



Management Board
















Language: English
Company: Wirecard AG

Einsteinring 35

85609 Aschheim b. München

Germany
Internet: www.wirecard.com





 
