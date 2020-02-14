Wirecard AG



Aschheim

WKN: 747206 / ISIN: DE0007472060

Share Buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5(1b) und (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares - 11. Interim Announcement

In the period from 06 February 2020 through 13 February 2020, in total 32,142 shares were



acquired as part of the 2019/I share buyback program. The start of the 2019/I share buyback program was announced on 4 November 2019 pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares repurchased in the aforementioned period, the volume-weighted average price and the volume in Euro are as follows:

Buyback date



(MMDDYYYY)

Total number of shares



acquired

Volume-weighted average price (Euro)

Volume (Euro)

02062020

5,487

139.0757

763,108

02072020

5,410

138.8576

751,220

02102020

5,387

139.6410

752,246

02112020

5,266

142.6269

751,073

02122020

5,300

143.3896

759,965

02132020

5,292

142.5448

754,347



The total number of shares acquired so far in the course of the share repurchase amounts to 488,750 shares.

The share buyback was carried out by a bank commissioned by Wirecard AG exclusively via the stock exchange in the electronic XETRA trading system.

Information on the individual transactions and on the daily trading volume referred to in Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 are published on the internet at the following link:

https://ir.wirecard.com/websites/wc/English/2000/share.html#sharebuyback

Aschheim, 14 February 2020

Wirecard AG

Management Board